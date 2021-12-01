Another victim comes forward in DeBary man’s stalking investigation, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeBary man recently arrested for violating his probation following a 2017 attempted kidnapping is now facing additional charges amid allegations of stalking another jogger in October, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

After seeing a release issued by deputies on Tuesday regarding the arrest of 31-year-old Jonathan Buchanan, another victim came forward that afternoon, investigators said.

[TRENDING: Man accused of raping 18-year-old woman delivering pizza in Kissimmee | 3 teens accused of causing $771,000 worth of damage at several construction sites | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The victim, 31, detailed to deputies that Buchanan’s silver Dodge Caliber trailed her on a DeBary jog back in October and stopped along with her as she took water breaks.

According to investigators, the victim recognized the vehicle and suspect from their social media post. Detectives said he moved into his DeBary apartment on Sept. 1 and is the only one his landlord has seen driving the vehicle in question.

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into reports of stalking activity in @CityofDeBaryFL involving a suspect with a prior conviction in an attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl. More details at:https://t.co/1a44yh1xpb pic.twitter.com/9zSkP2EH6U — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 30, 2021

Buchanan is now charged with simple stalking and an additional violation of probation, along with his previous charges.

He is still being held in the Marion County jail without bond.

Any additional victims are encouraged to come forward if they have experienced a similar incident by contacting Sgt. Ryan Mills at RMills@vcso.us or 386-668-3830.