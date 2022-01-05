20-year-old Deltona woman dies in fiery crash, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Deltona woman was killed late Tuesday in a fiery crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:35 p.m. on Kennedy Parkway at U.S. 1.

The FHP said a 21-year-old Deltona man was driving a pickup truck west on Kennedy Parkway when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a curb before the pickup slammed into a concrete utility pole. The pickup overturned and caught fire, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver pulled his passenger, the 20-year-old woman, from the pickup before it was engulfed in flames, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash report stated the driver was wearing a seat belt and it’s not known if the woman was wearing one.

No other details have been released.