63º

LIVE

Traffic

20-year-old Deltona woman dies in fiery crash, FHP says

Driver pulled victim from pickup before it became engulfed in flames, troopers say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Deltona woman was killed late Tuesday in a fiery crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:35 p.m. on Kennedy Parkway at U.S. 1.

[TRENDING: Here are the restaurants opening around Central Florida in 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said a 21-year-old Deltona man was driving a pickup truck west on Kennedy Parkway when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a curb before the pickup slammed into a concrete utility pole. The pickup overturned and caught fire, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver pulled his passenger, the 20-year-old woman, from the pickup before it was engulfed in flames, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash report stated the driver was wearing a seat belt and it’s not known if the woman was wearing one.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email