‘Kindest person:’ Family of slain 89-year-old woman releases statement

PONCE INLET, Fla. – The family of an 89-year-old woman who was shot to death this week in her Ponce Inlet condo released a statement Friday, saying they’re in “shock” while expressing love for her and condemning her “senseless loss of life.”

Margaret “Darlene” Hindsley was slain Wednesday during a burglary at her home. Hindsley’s caregiver and her caregiver’s husband were arrested a short time later.

“The family is in shock at the loss of loss of Margaret ‘Darlene’ Hindsley. Darlene lived independently, with family living close by. She was receiving limited supplemental care for a few hours during the daytime, as she was recovering from surgery.

“The family wishes to express their deep love and care for their mother and grandmother, and to condemn her senseless loss of life. She was the happiest and kindest person you could meet. An independent woman full of life, family, and conversation.

“While the family is just starting to comprehend her tragic loss, they ask that everyone respect their privacy during this extremely difficult time. The family thanks the Ponce Inlet Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department, and the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office for their efforts in the ongoing investigation.”

Micayala Faith Yusco, 22, and Tyden Paul Guinn, 24, were arrested on charges of burglary and murder, the first homicide in Ponce Inlet since the mid-1990s, according to Ponce Inlet Police Chief Jeff Glazier.

Police said the couple was arrested after Guinn’s father turned them in, informing law enforcement of “a possible murder.”

Hindsley was found shot multiple times around 5 a.m. in her condo along Links Village Drive and later died at a hospital, according to investigators.

No other details about the events leading up to Hindsley’s death have been released.