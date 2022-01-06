‘They just shot somebody:’ Suspect’s father called 911 after deadly Ponce Inlet shooting

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A 911 call made by the father of one of the suspects facing murder charges in an 89-year-old’s death led to the arrest of a 22-year-old caregiver and her husband on Wednesday.

Micayala Faith Yusco and Tyden Paul Guinn, 24, stand accused of the first murder Ponce Inlet has seen since the mid-90s, according to Ponce Inlet Police Chief Jeff Glazier.

Police said the couple was arrested in the death of Margaret Hindsley after Guinn’s father turned them in, informing law enforcement of “a possible murder.”

“They just came home and told me they just did this,” the father said in the 911 call. “I woke up, they just came in and told me they just shot somebody.”

Hindsley was found shot multiple times around 5 a.m. in her Ponce Inlet condo along Links Village Drive, according to investigators.

Guinn’s father explained to the 911 operator that he and his wife were talking to Guinn and Yusco, making sure they didn’t leave while the police made their way over to the caller’s home.

He added the couple has an apartment in Port Orange and does not live with him.

“I had a feeling that they were gonna shoot somebody, that they were gonna kill somebody,” he said in the 911 call. “I thought (Guinn) was gonna come home and kill me.”

The conversation was punctuated with pauses as the caller, in shock, confided he “couldn’t believe they shot her.”

According to him, the couple had been married about two years and Yusco, who he said has a history of mental health problems, had put the younger Guinn “in a spell.”

“They were doing bible study on their own and yesterday they called and said they got a revelation or something and they told us we were wrong for what we were doing. We weren’t preaching the right message. It’s crazy,” he said. “He says his wife has gone crazy.”

The 911 call records show Guinn’s father said he only met Hindsley once and he didn’t know why they did it.

“She was a beautiful woman,” he said, tearing up.

Guinn and Yusco face first-degree premeditated murder and armed burglary charges, but details about the motive in the shooting have not been released. They are currently being held in the Volusia County jail without bond.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Ponce Inlet Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney’s office.