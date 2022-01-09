68º

Wrong way crash in Marion County kills 2, troopers say

22-year-old woman, 54-year-old man received fatal injuries, FHP says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were killed in a wrong way crash Saturday night in unincorporated Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:41 p.m. on U.S. Route 27 near Northwest 82nd Street Road, troopers said.

A 22-year-old Williston woman was driving south on U.S. 27 as a 54-year-old Miami man was driving north in the same southbound lane before the two cars collided head-on, according to a news release.

Debris from the crash hit the windshield of a third car traveling south on U.S. 27, but neither of its two occupants were injured, troopers said.

The Williston woman and Miami man received fatal injuries from the crash, records show.

