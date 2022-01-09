62º

Apopka man, 51, killed in crash with turning car at Orange County intersection, FHP says

Investigation underway on Orange Blossom Trail at Jones Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Zellwood, Orange County, Traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he crashed into the side of a car that turned into his direct path, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Apopka man, was driving south on Orange Blossom Trail in Zellwood as a car in northbound lanes attempted to make a left turn onto Jones Avenue, troopers said.

The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the car, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

