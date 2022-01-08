61º

Orlando man, 25, killed after losing control of motorcycle, troopers say

Investigation underway on Curry Ford Road near Hanson Pkwy

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Traffic
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was killed early Saturday morning when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on Curry Ford Road near Hanson Pkwy when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and left the roadway at 2:20 a.m., ejecting him from the motorcycle, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

