80-year-old Melbourne Beach man dies day after crash on SR-A1A

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – An 80-year-old Melbourne Beach man who was struck by an SUV on Wednesday has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of of State Road A1A and Casseekee Trail near Melbourne Beach.

The FHP said a 45-year-old Melbourne man was driving an SUV north on S.R. A1A when he hit the man, who was crossing the road. The victim was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, according to an FHP crash report.

The victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died Thursday night, the FHP said.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.