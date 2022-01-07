69º

LIVE

Traffic

80-year-old Melbourne Beach man dies day after crash on SR-A1A

Florida troopers investigate wreck near Casseekee Trail

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – An 80-year-old Melbourne Beach man who was struck by an SUV on Wednesday has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of of State Road A1A and Casseekee Trail near Melbourne Beach.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said a 45-year-old Melbourne man was driving an SUV north on S.R. A1A when he hit the man, who was crossing the road. The victim was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, according to an FHP crash report.

The victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died Thursday night, the FHP said.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email