56º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Woman hit, killed while crossing Alafaya Trail near Oviedo

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Traffic, Fatal Crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed Wednesday night while crossing a road in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:50 p.m. on Alafaya Trail near Beasley Road near Oviedo.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said a 24-year-old Winter Park man was driving an SUV north on Alafaya Trail when he hit the woman, who was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection.

The woman was taken to Oviedo Medical Center, where she died, according to an FHP crash report.

The woman has not been identified, troopers said.

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email