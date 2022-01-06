Woman hit, killed while crossing Alafaya Trail near Oviedo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed Wednesday night while crossing a road in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:50 p.m. on Alafaya Trail near Beasley Road near Oviedo.

The FHP said a 24-year-old Winter Park man was driving an SUV north on Alafaya Trail when he hit the woman, who was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection.

The woman was taken to Oviedo Medical Center, where she died, according to an FHP crash report.

The woman has not been identified, troopers said.

The driver was not injured.