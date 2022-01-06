Pedestrian hit on SR-A1A in same area fatal crash happened this week, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on State Road A1A near Melbourne Beach, a county spokesperson said.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, Brevard County Fire Rescue and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office workers responded to the crash at about 6:42 p.m. Wednesday slightly north of the intersection of Casseekee Trail and State Road A1A, said Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker.

[TRENDING: Study: Researchers predict end of omicron wave is near | Florida Oath Keeper speaks from jail | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

An 85-year-old male driver hit a pedestrian, Walker said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, he said.

Walker did not have further information about the people or the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries or the type of vehicle that hit the person. He did not say which hospital the pedestrian was taken to.

Melbourne Beach police said the crash occurred near the spot where a fatal crash between a pickup truck and a pedestrian happened Tuesday.

Both crashes were outside of Melbourne Beach police’s jurisdiction, but they helped with traffic detail following the crash Wednesday night.