6 injured in crash near Pine Hills, Orange County fire officials say

FHP currently investigating the accident

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people were injured in a Pine Hills crash on Wednesday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said crews responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. at Clarion Drive and Pine Hills Road.

Four people were seriously injured, while two others sustained minor injuries, firefighters said. All six patients were transported to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

