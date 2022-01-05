60º

Man found shot to death near Orange County neighborhood

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

APOPKA, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot to death late Tuesday near Apopka, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 10:25 p.m. at East G.H. Washington Street and South Central Avenue in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the man lying on the ground near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Orange County Fire Rescue performed CPR, but the man, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Investigators spent hours overnight looking for evidence, but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

