2 killed when van overturns in Marion County, troopers say

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Two men were killed early Thursday morning when their van overturned on a curve in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2:25 a.m. on County Road 434C near Lincoln Avenue in Ocklawaha, troopers said.

While driving west at a high rate of speed, the 50-year-old driver, of Keystone Heights, “failed to negotiate a curve” to the right and caused the van to leave the roadway to the left, according to a news release. As the van overturned, troopers said it struck a large tree that it became lodged to.

Both occupants, including the 37-year-old passenger, of Bell, were pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue, troopers said.