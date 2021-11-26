2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers, including a 78-year-old Satsuma man, were killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. on County Road 314 near NE 170th Avenue.

The FHP said a 32-year-old Largo man was driving an SUV west on C.R. 314 and “began passing in a no-passing zone.”

The front of the SUV crashed into the front of eastbound car driven by the Satsuma man, an FHP crash report stated.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, the crash report said. A passenger in the SUV, a 29-year-old Fort McCoy man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt, the crash report stated.