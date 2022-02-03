Overturned dump truck blocks Clermont road

CLERMONT, Fla. – A dump truck overturned Thursday in Clermont, completely blocking a roadway, police said.
Clermont police tweeted at 12:18 p.m. that Hancock Road near Harwood Marsh Road would be closed for several hours.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area.
No other information has been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back here with News 6 for the latest updates.
The Clermont Police Department is currently working on a vehicle accident involving an overturned dump truck in the area of Hancock Rd and Harwood Marsh Rd. Hancock Rd is completely blocked and will be for the next several hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OQBJOioZMD— Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) February 3, 2022