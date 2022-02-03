80º

Overturned dump truck blocks Clermont road

Crash reported on Hancock Road near Harwood Marsh Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

CLERMONT, Fla. – A dump truck overturned Thursday in Clermont, completely blocking a roadway, police said.

Clermont police tweeted at 12:18 p.m. that Hancock Road near Harwood Marsh Road would be closed for several hours.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back here with News 6 for the latest updates.

