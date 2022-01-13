‘We didn’t have a chance to say goodbye:’ Family, friends remember girl killed in Clermont crash

A memorial for Victoria Rose Gonzalez, 17, who was killed in a crash Tuesday in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police confirm 17-year-old Victoria Rose Gonzalez died Tuesday evening in a two-car crash along Highway 27 near Legendary Boulevard.

The girl’s aunt, Susan Anderson, said she had a big heart and a bright future.

“Fun loving girl, she didn’t have a mean bone in her body, she loved everybody,” Anderson said. “Loss of a child is never easy and we didn’t have a chance to say goodbye.”

Brynna Roberts was Gonzalez’s best friend and classmate at East Ridge High School and said she’s heartbroken.

“She was the most amazing person anyone could ever meet,” Roberts said. “Having her in your life was that one piece of light you could have. She’s always smiling and joking and laughing.”

Investigators said Gonzalez was the front seat passenger in a white BMW that was traveling north on South Highway 27 just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

They said the driver somehow lost control, crossed over the median, then landed on a second vehicle. According to the initial crash report, witnesses told police the driver of the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to swerve when cars were braking, but lost control.

“We’re still investigating at this time. We’re not real sure. The traffic homicide investigators are still working to piece everything together,” said Sgt Erin Razo of Clermont Police

This comes as neighbors are calling for more safeguards here along this stretch of road.

“It’s a heavily trafficked area and a light would probably do some good here,” said Jesus Villegas.

News 6 has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation to ask about the possibility of adding more safeguards in the area of the crash. At last check, we have not heard back.

Investigators said, in all, five people were transported to a hospital after the crash all with serious injuries — including three other East Ridge High students who were in that BMW. So far, there’s no update on their condition.