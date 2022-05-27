Altamonte Springs man riding dirt bike dies after crash in DeLand, troopers say

DeLAND, Fla. – A 20-year-old Altamonte Springs man was killed Thursday night in a crash with a car at an intersection in DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on State Road 15A (Spring Garden Avenue) at West Euclid Avenue, troopers said. According to a crash report, the man was driving northbound on S.R. 15A in the outside lane when he struck the right side of a car that was attempting to turn left onto West Euclid Avenue.

Troopers said the driver of the car — a 36-year-old DeLand man who was seriously injured in the crash — could not see the dirt bike because it did not have lights equipped to it. Additionally, troopers said the Altamonte Springs man was not wearing a helmet, and that he was ejected from his vehicle in the crash.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.