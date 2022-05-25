Man who left woman’s body at DeLand Walgreens arrested in Tenneessee, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – A man who shot and killed a woman, leaving her dead inside a vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot in DeLand, has been arrested, according to police.

Officers said Wednesday that Robert Fleming, 36, was nabbed in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fleming is accused in the death of Latosia Mitchell Warren, 36, whose body was discovered May 17 in the parking lot at the corner of East New York and South Amelia avenues. Officers said her body had likely been there for a few days.

“She was not very conspicuous from the outside of the vehicle. So it seemed like nothing was out of the ordinary to a passerby who might have been in the parking lot. And there was really, to the casual observer, nothing very conspicuous about the vehicle being parked there and her seated in it the way she was seated,” DeLand police Deputy Chief Adam Kisthardt said after the body was found.

Police said the two, originally from Ohio, were romantically involved and had been in Central Florida for several months.

Investigators said Wednesday they’re still trying to construct a timeline for the alleged homicide.

“Her body was recovered here. It’s an active homicide investigation that we’re conducting. Where she may have been killed, we will try to figure that out,” said Chief Jason Umberger.

Police also revealed Wednesday that they actually came in contact with Fleming the same day they believe he left Warren and the car there, possibly just hours after.

“The call came in that he was a suicidal person. At that time we did not have details that he was related to the Walgreens incident,” said Captain Prurince Dice.

Police said Fleming was Baker Acted but released Sunday evening.

“Once we drop them off it’s in their hands, the mental health professionals hands and they determine how long a person stays,” said Umberger.

Police said Fleming and Warren were in a relationship and visiting from Ohio. Umberger said they’re also working with investigators in other parts of Florida, including Osceola County regarding this case, too — but didn’t say why.

“Our investigators have different theories as to where this may have occurred,” he said.

Chatanooga Police said they also made contact with Fleming Wednesday morning after getting a call that he was acting mentally distressed.

Detectives in DeLand said after they talk to Fleming in Tennessee, he will be extradited back to Florida.

Investigators have not said how Fleming was found or how he managed to get to Tennessee.

Police have said he would face a charge of first-degree murder. It is not clear when Fleming will be brought back to Volusia County.

