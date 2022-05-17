Woman’s body found in car at DeLand Walgreens after she was shot to death, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police found a dead woman in her car by a DeLand Walgreens at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenues, according to DeLand Police Department.

According to police, the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said they believe the vehicle had been there since Sunday.

[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police added they do not believe it was a random act of violence committed against the woman.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 6 will provide more details as they become available.