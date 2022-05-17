Woman’s body found in car at DeLand Walgreens after she was shot to death, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police found a dead woman in her car by a DeLand Walgreens at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenues, according to DeLand Police Department.
According to police, the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said they believe the vehicle had been there since Sunday.
[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Police added they do not believe it was a random act of violence committed against the woman.
This is an ongoing investigation. News 6 will provide more details as they become available.
DeLand Police are investigating an apparent homicide. This afternoon an individual was found deceased in their vehicle outside a Walgreens at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenue. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/QjXna61YcX— DeLand Police Department (@DeLandPD) May 17, 2022