Woman’s body found in car at DeLand Walgreens after she was shot to death, police say

DeLand police said vehicle may have been there since Sunday

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

DELAND, Fla. – Police found a dead woman in her car by a DeLand Walgreens at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenues, according to DeLand Police Department.

According to police, the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said they believe the vehicle had been there since Sunday.

Police added they do not believe it was a random act of violence committed against the woman.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 6 will provide more details as they become available.

