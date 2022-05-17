Man accused in deadly Halloween shooting at Palm Bay club arrested

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police believe they have arrested the man responsible for a deadly shooting at a club on Halloween.

Latrawn Servant, 33, was booked into the Brevard County jail Monday.

Investigators said he shot and killed Franklin Glover outside of Hive Lounge, 2040 Palm Bay Road NE, on Oct. 31.

Police said they were called to the lounge around 11 p.m. after the shooting. Officers said Glover was found outside of a gray Chevrolet Camaro that had crashed into a tree.

Investigators said two other men had also been shot outside the club, but both survived the attack.

Witnesses told police they saw Servant and another man confronting people at the club, attempting to order people out of the parking lot and back into the club.

According to investigators, Servant was seen hitting people with a gun when they did not comply with his orders. Servant also confronted Glover, who witnesses said was doing donuts in his car in the parking lot of the club, records show.

Investigators said a friend of Glover armed himself with a gun and attempted to confront Servant and the other man. The friend claimed the other man shot him in the leg, police said. The friend of Glover returned fire, hitting the other man in the groin, records show.

Police said that as Glover tried to leave, Servant was standing in the road. Glover attempted to drive around Servant, but the 33-year-old fired into the open driver’s window, killing Glover and causing the Camaro to crash, according to investigators.

Officers said Servant admitted to being at the club on the night of the shooting but denied opening fire. He claimed he was picked up by a friend before the shooting; however, police said that friend did not back up his alibi.

Servant faces charges of second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.