Driver, 40 children escape school bus that caught fire in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. – A school bus carrying 40 children and a driver erupted in flames in Palm Bay Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said crews responded to the heavy flames around 3:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, the children and driver all evacuated the bus and no one was injured.

This comes the same day as a school bus crash transporting students from Hagerty High School in Seminole County sent three students to the hospital.