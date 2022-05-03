80º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Driver, 40 children escape school bus that caught fire in Palm Bay

No injuries were reported, fire officials say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Palm Bay, Brevard County, Education, Schools, Traffic, Fire
No one was injured when a school bus with 40 kids on board caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in Palm Bay, according to fire officials. (Palm Bay Fire Rescue)

PALM BAY, Fla. – A school bus carrying 40 children and a driver erupted in flames in Palm Bay Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said crews responded to the heavy flames around 3:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant makes changes after problems with high school students, parents | Twitter moving to Florida? Here’s what Gov. DeSantis said about it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to fire officials, the children and driver all evacuated the bus and no one was injured.

This comes the same day as a school bus crash transporting students from Hagerty High School in Seminole County sent three students to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email