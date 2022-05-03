87º

5 injured in crash involving school bus in Seminole County

School district says 3 students, driver were on bus

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

School bus crash in Geneva (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus from Seminole County Public Schools, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The school district said the crash happened at County Road 426 and FL-46 in Geneva.

Seminole County Public Schools said the bus was traveling from Hagerty High School. According to the district, there were approximately three students and the driver on the school bus when the crash happened.

Officials have not said what the extent of the injuries are.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

