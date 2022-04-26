Seminole State helps students transition from high school to college

It helps first-time college students ease into college for no out-of-pocket cost. Tuition, fees and books are covered using a combination of financial aid and institutional funds.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Making the transition from high school to college can be tough.

That’s where Seminole State College of Florida’s Summer Bridge program comes in. It helps first-time college students ease into college for no out-of-pocket cost. Tuition, fees and books are covered using a combination of financial aid and institutional funds.

“We know coming into college in the fall can be overwhelming and some students can get lost in the shuffle. This opportunity allows them to ease that transition, make connections, take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities we offer and start their journey to success,” Dr. Geoffrey Fortunato, Associate Vice President of Student Services, said

The program begins June 22 and about 300 spots are available. Priority is given to recent Seminole County Public Schools graduates, but all Florida 2022 graduates are eligible to apply.

Students will take two classes, including First-Year Experience Flightpath: Chart Your Course.

“This course really exposes students to career fields, interest surveys, getting to know the college better and getting to know the resources and making those critical connections throughout the institution,” Fortunato said.

The program offers embedded tutors in the classes and pairs students with peer mentors.

The deadline to apply is June 3. Apply online here.