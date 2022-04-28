81º

Teen wanted in shooting over bag of chips turns himself in, DeLand police say

Tyrique L. Matthews arrested in shooting at Friendly Way Convenience Store

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DELAND, Fla. – A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting at a DeLand convenience store turned himself in to police, officials said.

DeLand police announced this week that Tyrique L. Matthews turned himself in.

DeLand police said Matthews was wanted after a store clerk at Friendly Way Convenience Store was shot Saturday in a dispute over a bag of chips.

Before he turned himself in, police warned that Matthews should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

