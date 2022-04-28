Teen wanted in shooting over bag of chips turns himself in, DeLand police say

DELAND, Fla. – A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting at a DeLand convenience store turned himself in to police, officials said.

DeLand police announced this week that Tyrique L. Matthews turned himself in.

DeLand police said Matthews was wanted after a store clerk at Friendly Way Convenience Store was shot Saturday in a dispute over a bag of chips.

Before he turned himself in, police warned that Matthews should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.