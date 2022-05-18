86º

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: DeLand police hold briefing on woman found shot to death in car at Walgreens

News 6 will stream news conference live at top of this story

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeLand, Crime

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Wednesday will provide an update on a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot to death in her car outside a Walgreens.

The department said Deputy Chief Adam Kisthardt will be speaking from police headquarters at 11 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers on Tuesday found the woman’s body in the car at the drugstore, located at the corner of East New York and South Amelia avenues. Police said they believe the car had been there since Sunday.

The department said the shooting is not believed to be random.

An investigation is ongoing.

News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email