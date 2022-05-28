Rollover crash kills 1, injures another in Dunnellon, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash in Dunnellon early Saturday morning killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash on East Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:09 a.m., records show.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A vehicle with two occupants had wrecked in a rollover crash, troopers said, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant was hospitalized, troopers said.

No other details have yet been shared, including exactly where the crash occurred on East Pennsylvania Avenue or the extent of the occupant’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates,

Note: Due to the limited information provided by FHP, the map below depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.