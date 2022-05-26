Marion County deputies search for missing girl out of Silver Springs

Jayden Lynn Kiser, 14, and Karla Leeann Kiser, 10, left their Silver Springs home on Saturday and Sunday respectively, deputies said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said after a search for two missing girls Thursday who left their residence over the weekend and are considered to be unsafe due to their young age, one was found safe hours later.

While Jayden Lynn Kiser, 14, was found Thursday evening, deputies are still asking for any assistance in the search for Karla Leeann Kiser, 10.

The two girls left their Silver Springs home on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, deputies said. Karla was last seen near the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Jayden is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Karla is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 90 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Because of their age, deputies said in a statement the length of time the two girls have been missing, along with the fact they haven’t attended school, has concerned law enforcement for their safety.

Anyone with knowledge of Karla’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.