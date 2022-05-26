‘Can you help?’ Orange County deputies seek info about man missing since November

Bryan Hasel, 23, who has been missing from Orlando since November.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 23-year-old man last seen in Orange County in November remains missing, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public Thursday in a tweet that Bryan Vladek Hasel has been missing for six months.

Hasel, who goes by the name Vladek, was last seen Nov. 5 near Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard. Ten days later, a sighting was reported at The Place on Alafaya Apartments. He’s not been seen or heard from since, according to deputies.

Hasel was described as a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said Hasel is known to visit restaurants and businesses on University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail.

Sheriff’s officials said anyone with information about Hasel is asked to call 407-836-4357.