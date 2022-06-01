1 shot while riding in car, leading to crash under I-4 in Orlando

Orlando police search for a shooter after someone riding in a car near I-4 was shot.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot while riding in a car late Tuesday in Orlando, leading to a crash and a search for the suspected shooter, police said.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. near Millenia Boulevard and Oak Ridge Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando police said a car was northbound on Millenia when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire at the car, striking one person.

The car crashed on Radebaugh Way, beneath Interstate 4, police said.

Officers said one occupant of the car was struck by gunfire and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dark-colored vehicle drove away after the shooting, police said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.