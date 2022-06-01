Woman in her late teens shot, killed in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman in her late teens was shot and killed early Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.
The fatal shooting happened around 3 a.m. at The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman, whose age has not been released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.
Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the driver-side window of a car, with dozens of evidence markers nearby.
Deputies said there is no information about what led to the shooting or the suspected shooter.
An investigation is ongoing.
We can see bullet holes on the driver side window of the car at the Park at Highgate complex.— Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 1, 2022
Deputies still at the scene investigating deadly shooting.
A resident off camera thought she heard firecrackers overnight. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/rcLcrySExE