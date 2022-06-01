76º

Woman in her late teens shot, killed in Orange County

Deputies investigate fatal shooting on North Powers Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Orange County deputies say a woman was shot and killed as they search for the suspected shooter.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman in her late teens was shot and killed early Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened around 3 a.m. at The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, whose age has not been released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the driver-side window of a car, with dozens of evidence markers nearby.

Deputies said there is no information about what led to the shooting or the suspected shooter.

An investigation is ongoing.

