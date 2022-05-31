Man suffering from gunshot wound found at Orange County business

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up late Monday at an Orange County business, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 11:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orange County sheriff’s officials said the shooting victim told deputies he had been shot by an acquaintance before going to the nearby business. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.