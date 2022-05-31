Reward offered to find whoever shot, killed man near Apopka

Albert Gonzalez, Jr., 36, was shot Friday night in a mobile home park in Apopka and later died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. As detectives investigate, sheriff's office officials urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

APOPKA, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot and killed a man near Apopka on Friday.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward to help catch the killer of Albert Gonzalez, Jr., 36.

The man was shot at a mobile home part located at 606 E. 13th St., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office,

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.