Former Apopka police officer served as Proud Boys chapter leader, documents show

Former Apopka police officer Nathaniel Tuck was arrested in July 2021 and charged in connection with the Capitol Hill riot. (Source: Apopka Police Department)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New documents show a former Apopka police officer charged for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riot served as a leader of a local Proud Boys chapter at the time of his arrest.

FBI agents arrested Nathaniel Tuck and his father Kevin Tuck in July and charged them in connection with the events of Jan. 6.

New documents were filed in the District of Columbia’s federal court on Wednesday, where the Tucks’ attorney was addressing potential conflicts in representing more than one defendant.

According to the documents, Kevin Tuck told investigators after he was arrested that both men had been to Washington, D.C., in December 2020, where they wore Proud Boys clothing.

“Kevin Tuck made various admissions regarding himself and his son, Nathaniel Tuck,” the document read. “Those admissions included identifying an incriminating photograph of his son and acknowledging that he and his son were in the District of Columbia in December 2020 and were depicted in photographs from that time in Proud Boys clothing.”

He also told them his son, Nathaniel, was the vice president of a local chapter of the Proud Boys organization.

Former Windemere police officer Kevin Tuck (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Some organizations have called The Proud Boys a far-right extremist group, which members of the organization deny.

The group’s leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested in March and charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, who was the president of the Florida chapter of the Proud Boys, remains jailed while he awaits his trial on charges connected to Jan. 6.

According to court records, the Tucks were both former members of law enforcement.

Kevin Tuck served with the Windermere Police Department, while his son, Nathaniel, worked for the Apopka Police Department.

In all, 27 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol Hill riot.