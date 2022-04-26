Man arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges is 27th Central Floridian charged

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew Montalvo of Kissimmee appeared in federal court in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to the federal court system.

Prosecutors say Montalvo, a realtor, entered the building with other people and wandered inside the Capitol for 25 minutes before he was seen leaving the Upper House Door. He was seen in several videos, including Metropolitan Police body cameras.

In interviews with law enforcement, Montalvo admitted to walking the Capitol grounds and entering the building, according to the statement of facts released by the court.

At the time of the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Capitol was not open to the public because of the pandemic.

Montalvo is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Montalvo is the 27th Central Florida resident to be charged in connection with the Capitol riot and the 73rd in Florida.

Nearly 800 people have been arrested by the FBI in the 15 months since the riot, in nearly all 50 states. The U.S. Justice Dept. said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.