Attorney for Central Florida Capitol riot suspect disbarred

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The attorney representing a Marion County man arrested for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riot has been disbarred, prompting a hearing set for Thursday in the nation’s capitol.

As first reported by Politico, documents obtained by News 6 and ClickOrlando show the state court in Virginia revoked the law license for attorney Jonathon Mosely.

Jonathon Mosely, seen in an interview with News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval, was disbarred by the state court of Virginia on April 1, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Mosely was hired to represent Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon, who was the Florida leader of the Oath Keepers group on Jan. 6, 2021 – the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

According to the Virginia State Bar, Mosely’s license was revoked on April 1 for “violating professional rules that govern safekeeping property; meritorious claims and contentions; candor toward the tribunal; fairness to opposing party and counsel; unauthorized practice of law, multijurisdictional practice of law; bar admission and disciplinary matters; judicial officials; and misconduct.”

Meggs was part of a superseding indictment in January that officially charged him and other members of the Oath Keepers with conspiring sedition on Jan. 6.

According to court records, he was originally scheduled to go to trial on lesser charges this month, but the new indictment pushed that back to July 11.

A hearing to determine what will happen next with Meggs’ case is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Meggs is one of 26 Central Florida residents charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.