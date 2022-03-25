$15K reward offered in search for Florida man accused of assaulting officers in Capitol riot

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of Lakeland is wanted for his involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. – A $15,000 reward is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of a Lakeland man accused of assaulting multiple police officers during the Capitol riot in 2021, the FBI announced Friday.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, is facing federal charges in connection with the riot, which occurred Jan. 6, 2021, according to FBI agents in both the Tampa and Washington, D.C. branches.

“We’ve been trying to locate Mr. Pollock since last summer,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a news release. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is patient but determined to bring to justice those responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.”

FBI officials described Pollock as having brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs about 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

According to the FBI, Pollock is believed to have friends and family throughout Central Florida, as well as in North Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Pollock is a welder and ironworker and is thought to possibly be working in the construction industry, a news release shows.

Anyone with information on Pollock is urged not to take action themselves, but immediately contact the nearest FBI field office or U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

To contact the FBI Tampa office, available 24 hours a day, please call 813-253-1000 or submit information to www.tips.fbi.gov.

