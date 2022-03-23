Orlando man to agree to plea deal in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Orlando man charged in connection with the riot on Capitol Hill is expected to agree to a plea deal, according to testimony in court Wednesday.

Robert Flynt Fairchild, 40, a U.S. military veteran, was arrested by FBI agents in August 2021.

According to a superseding indictment, he is charged with nine counts, which include civil disorder, aiding and abetting to obstruct an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, disorderly conduct inside the Capitol building and parading or demonstrating inside the Capitol building.

The charges stem from Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building interrupting a joint session of Congress, where lawmakers convened to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

According to documents obtained by News 6, investigators claim a man resembling Fairchild was seen on Capitol Police body worn camera moving barriers along the West Plaza.

Investigators said Fairchild’s brother-in-law, who is a deputy in Georgia, identified him from a “wanted” image on the FBI’s Capitol riot website.

In court on Wednesday, Fairchild’s attorney informed a federal judge that he was entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Details of the agreement were not made public.

A plea agreement hearing has been set for April 7.