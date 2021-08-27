Orlando man becomes 25th Central Florida arrest connected to Capitol riots

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man became the 25th person from Central Florida arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.

Robert Flynt Fairchild, 40, a U.S. military veteran, was arrested by FBI agents on Friday morning.

He’s charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assaulting and resisting officers, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center tracks Ida, 2 other systems | Judge to rule on Florida school mask policy | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The charges stem from Jan. 6 when hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building interrupting a joint session of Congress where lawmakers convened to certify the election of President Joseph Biden.

During his initial appearance before a federal magistrate on Friday, few details of the allegations against Fairchild were revealed by prosecutors.

Fairchild was ordered to be released from custody without bond.

He was also ordered to surrender his firearm, remain in Central Florida or Washington, D.C. for court hearings and consent to a mental evaluation.

If convicted of all of the charges against him, he faces a maximum of 34 years in prison and $855,000 in fines.