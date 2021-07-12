Marion County man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol Hill riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the first Central Florida residents arrested amid accusations of involvement in the Capitol Hill riot pleaded guilty on Monday as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.

Michael Curzio, 35, of Summerfield, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped three other misdemeanor charges.

“Obviously, I was in the wrong,” Curzio told a federal judge in court on Monday. “I did do it.”

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors waived the fine and pursued the maximum prison sentence. His six months in custody will end on Wednesday, according to prosecutors. Curzio also agreed to pay $500 in restitution for the damage caused on Jan. 6. He has one year to pay it.

“I accept responsibility for my actions, and I want to thank you for being fair,” Curzio said to the judge.

Curzio was arrested on Jan. 14 by federal agents, and he was officially charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry in the Capitol Building and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

A federal statement of facts produced by the United States Capitol Police shows that as throngs of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as Congress was preparing to certify electoral votes confirming President Joe Biden’s win, Curzio managed to make his way to the upper level of the United States Capitol Visitor Center near the door to the House atrium.

Curzio and the five others who were with him in the area were arrested and issued citations to appear, records show.

According to online records, Curzio previously served eight years in prison on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. He was released from prison in February 2019, records show.

Twenty other residents of Central Florida have been charged in connection with the Capitol Hill riot.