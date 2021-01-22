Marion County man faces more charges for breaching Capitol during riot, records show

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County man who has been arrested twice now for entering the House atrium during a deadly riot at the Capitol earlier this month is now facing additional charges, records show.

Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, was initially taken into custody in the House on Jan. 6 then arrested again in Marion County on Jan. 14.

While he was already facing charges of unlawful entry, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, he now has added charges of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A federal statement of facts produced by the United States Capitol Police shows that as throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as Congress was preparing to certify electoral votes confirming President Joe Biden’s win, Curzio managed to make his way to the upper level of the United States Capitol Visitor Center near the door to the House atrium.

“In a loud and clear voice, Capitol Police Officers ordered the crowd to leave the building. The crowd did not comply and instead responded by shouting and cursing at the Capitol Police officers,” the statement read.

Curzio and the five others who were with him in the area were arrested and issued citations to appear, records show.

According to online records, Curzio served eight years in prison on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. He was released from prison in February 2019, records show.

Several Florida men have been arrested in connection with the violence at the Capitol, including a Sanford firefighter and local Proud Boys organizer.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details on how to report them here.