Feds arrest Central Florida police officer, son accused of taking part in Capitol riot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Central Florida men in custody in Orlando are accused of taking part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to U.S. Attorney’s office.

Kevin A. Tuck and Nathaniel A. Tuck have been arrested. It was revealed in court that the two are father and son.

The Windermere Police Department has confirmed that Kevin Tuck is an officer with the department.

The police chief released a statement about the officer’s arrest.

“We are disheartened by the arrest of Officer Kevin Tuck today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for charges stemming out of January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol Building,” Windemere Police Chief David Ogden said in the statement.

The statement goes on to say that another officer brought concerns about Kevin Tuck to the command staff. The department contacted the FBI on Jan. 11 and then interviewed Kevin Tuck the next day, records show. The chief said that the officer initially denied being inside the Capitol, saying that he had only attended a political rally.

On July 7, according to the statement, a warrant was secured for Officer Kevin Tuck’s arrest, who was then arrested on Thursday.

According to the chief, Kevin Tuck faces charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The chief said Kevin Tuck resigned immediately following his arrest and the Windemere police will move forward with an internal investigation.

Read the chief’s full statement below:

Nathaniel Tuck is a former police officer with the Apopka Police Department, according to a news statement from that department.

That release states that Nathaniel Tuck resigned as a full-time officer on Aug. 22 2020 and worked as a reserve officer until Sept. 18, 2020.

“Mr. Tuck was not employed by the Apopka Police Department at the time of the incident that led to his arrest. The Apopka Police Department became aware of the FBI’s investigation of Mr. Tuck and cooperated with their investigation,” the statement reads.

Read the Apopka police status below:

Both men are set to appear before a federal judge in Orlando on Thursday afternoon.

On Jan. 6, a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during the violence: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and four demonstrators.

Hundreds of arrests have been made thus far, a number that includes several Floridians. In addition to these arrests, 21 other residents of Central Florida have been charged in connection with the Capitol Hill riot.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

Three others – Connie and Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson – are accused of plotting their actions ahead of Jan. 6 through phone calls and online conversations as members of the Oath Keepers.