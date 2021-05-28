Husband of Orange County deputy faces new charges in Capitol riots

Arthur Jackman pictured during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A member of the extremists group the Proud Boys and the husband of an Orange County deputy was indicted on additional charges for his accused role in the insurrection attempt at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Arthur Jackman, 30, was arrested March 30 on federal charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and engaging in disruptive and disorderly conduct.

Court records show a federal grand jury indicted Jackman on six new charges for his alleged role in the violence at the Capitol building. Those charges include tampering with a witness, victim or informant; two new charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds and three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An affidavit shows Jackman is a member of the Proud Boys, “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men,” and went to the Capitol with other members of the organization to show support for former President Donald Trump and to “stop the steal” of the election.

On the day of his arrest, the sheriff’s office confirmed Jackman’s wife works as a deputy for OCSO. An internal inquiry is underway to determine if its deputy had any knowledge of Jackman’s involvement. She was working in Orange County on the day of the unrest in Washington, D.C.

“The FBI has told OCSO there is no evidence or indication that she had anything to do with the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 or is a member of any extremist organization,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement April 1.

“Having said that, it would be concerning if a deputy is associated with people or groups that exhibit extremist ideology,” the sheriff’s office statement continued. “There is an inquiry under way concerning what information Deputy Jackman may have had about her spouse’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6.”

Jackman remains out on bail while he awaits trail.

The Orange County 30-year-old is among about a dozen arrests from the Capitol riots with ties to Central Florida.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

Three others – Connie and Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson – are accused of plotting their actions ahead of Jan. 6 through phone calls and online conversations as members of the Oath Keepers.

