Florida man accused of attacking officers with fire extinguisher during Capitol riots

A Pinellas County man is accused of using and throwing a fire extinguisher at officers at the Capitol Hill riots on Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Robert Scott Palmer, 53, of Largo, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday.

Investigators said he had a detention hearing in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida and was released on bond.

Palmer was caught on camera at the riots, according to prosecutors.

On Jan. 6, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building while Congress was about to vote to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election.

Prosecutors said he is accused of throwing a wooden plank at officers, spraying the contents of a fire extinguisher at officers and throwing the object at them.

Investigators said the footage from security cameras inside the lower west terrace tunnel show Palmer at the riots.

The FBI said anyone tips about anyone who incited or promoted violence at the Capitol Hill Riots is asked to call 1-800-225-5324.