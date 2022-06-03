Fatal crash closes I-4 in Volusia County for hours

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A section of eastbound I-4 in Deltona reopened Friday morning after a fatal crash overnight forced lane closures for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers kept the lanes shut down as they investigated the crash near the interstate’s exit with Dirksen Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

At least one person was killed, but it remains unclear at the time of this report how many cars were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.