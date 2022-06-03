75º

Traffic

Fatal crash closes I-4 in Volusia County for hours

Eastbound lanes reopen near Dirksen Drive exit

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A deadly wreck closes I-4 near Deltona.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A section of eastbound I-4 in Deltona reopened Friday morning after a fatal crash overnight forced lane closures for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers kept the lanes shut down as they investigated the crash near the interstate’s exit with Dirksen Drive.

At least one person was killed, but it remains unclear at the time of this report how many cars were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

