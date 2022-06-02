Car involved in Daytona Beach hit-and-run crash that killed man located, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 24-year-old man Wednesday night have been identified, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers did not provide their names. They also have not said if the two were found, but did say that investigators were able to locate the car involved in the crash.

The department said the wreck happened on South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Police said Q’ueshawn Emmanuel Jones was crossing the intersection when a vehicle, believed to be a gray or dark gray BMW sedan, hit him and drove off.

Daytona Beach police believe this gray 4-door vehicle was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday, June 1. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Someone nearby called 911 to report the hit-and-run when they saw Jones on the side of the road, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ashley Rossi at 386-671-5366 or Officer Henry Fulcher at 386-671-5372 regarding case No. 220009571.