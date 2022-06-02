90º

LIVE

Traffic

Car involved in Daytona Beach hit-and-run crash that killed man located, police say

Crash happened on South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Crime, Fatal Crash
Daytona Beach police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 24-year-old man Wednesday night have been identified, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers did not provide their names. They also have not said if the two were found, but did say that investigators were able to locate the car involved in the crash.

The department said the wreck happened on South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida for weekend | Score free doughnuts Friday for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said Q’ueshawn Emmanuel Jones was crossing the intersection when a vehicle, believed to be a gray or dark gray BMW sedan, hit him and drove off.

Daytona Beach police believe this gray 4-door vehicle was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday, June 1. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Someone nearby called 911 to report the hit-and-run when they saw Jones on the side of the road, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ashley Rossi at 386-671-5366 or Officer Henry Fulcher at 386-671-5372 regarding case No. 220009571.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email