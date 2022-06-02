Casselberry hit-and-run kills 63-year-old man crossing street, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A hit-and-run killed a 63-year-old man crossing the street at Eagle Circle in Casselberry Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at Eagle Circle and Shadow Oak Drive.

Troopers added that witnesses told them the hit-and-run driver was in a silver Audi SUV heading west along Eagle Circle.

Investigators said the 63-year-old died at the scene of the crash, and there is a roadblock on Eagle Circle for the investigation.

Investigators told News 6 that several parts belonging to the SUV were found in the road. They added they hope to find serial numbers on the parts to match with a VIN number for the vehicle.

Troopers stated they are also reviewing surveillance footage from homes along Eagle Circle.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.