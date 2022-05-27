Daytona Beach police ‘dry on leads’ as family of man, 77, killed in hit-and-run speaks out

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young at a news conference on Friday discussed an ongoing investigation into death of a 77-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash in March, inviting the man’s family to address the Media.

Alfred Fleming was killed the evening of March 3 at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Derbyshire Road, struck by a car while trying to cross Mason Avenue, police said. At the news conference, Young introduced Beatrice Pride, Fleming’s stepdaughter.

“I would like to know if anybody have anything and have heard anything, would you please come and let us know and let Daytona Beach Police Department know because we could have closure for all the family, that’s all I’m asking, and my mother is taking it real hard,” Pride said.

Pride said Fleming is deeply missed. The two were together the morning before the fatal crash, when she said she took him to the bank.

Later that day, Pride said she noticed police responding to the crash, learning later from family members that her stepdad had been killed.

“Knowing that they hit and didn’t stop, that’s the thing that pulls at us,” Pride said. “Come forward, I know you know that you hit somebody. I mean, if that was your family, you would want somebody to come and let you know, you’d want closure of your family.”

Alfred Fleming, who at 77 years old was struck and killed at a Daytona Beach intersection in a March hit and run. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Following the crash, police had little more to go on other than grainy video and testimony from a nearby officer who saw the suspected vehicle while he tended to Fleming, noting it was a dark-colored sedan. More than two months later, according to Young, much remains unknown.

“We’ve gone dry on leads, and the purpose here is for anybody with a conscience that might have any information on this case to please come forward. Please come forward and provide the family the closure that they’re looking for,” Young said. “They’re living a nightmare right now because obviously this is a tragedy, and we’re running out of leads on this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the fatal crash can contact Officer Rossi at 386-671-5366, or by emailing RossiAshley@DBPD.us regarding Case No. 220003648.