‘You’re a coward:’ Friends of hit-and-run victim urge driver to come forward

OSTEEN, Fla. – Friends and family of a man whom troopers say died in a hit-and-run have come forward about their reactions to his death.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported 42-year-old Clint Welch was hit by a car Sunday and left for dead.

Troopers said a vehicle was traveling down Lemon Bluff Road near Osteen. The driver swerved, attempting avoid Welch who was lying in the street but instead ran over him.

Prior to that collision, troopers said Welch was hit by another vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Welch worked in the kitchen at Gators Riverside Grill in Sanford.

His family, friends and coworkers were overcome by grief.

Jame Love, the manager at Gators Riverside Grill, said Welch was an amazing human being who did not deserve this. She said he was more than a coworker; he was family.

That family is now broken and determined to figure out who was responsible for his death.

“We’re not going to quit until we figure out what happened to our brother,” Love said.

Welch’s bike is still chained up at the grill. His coworkers said they believe he got a ride home Saturday night. Now, investigators are trying to figure out what happened afterward.

Welch’s best friend, Jon King said he found out from Welch’s father.

“He said those words that you never [want to] hear. ‘I got some bad news, I hope you’re sitting down’ and right away, I was like, ‘oh no,’” King said.

King said he was numb and in shock.

“It’s hard to think that I’ll never see him again or see his name pop up on my phone,” he said.

King has a message for the person responsible.

“You’re a coward. Turn yourself in. Face the consequences,” he said.

Love said the owners of the grill are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

They are committed to getting justice for Welch.

“We are not [going to] stop until we find you. You have hurt a lot of people,” Love said.

State Troopers said this could have happened between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. They are looking for a full-size pick-up truck or van that could have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information if urged to call FHP or the crime line.