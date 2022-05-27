Daytona Beach to boost police presence on Memorial Day weekend

In anticipation of larger-than-normal crowds in Daytona Beach on Memorial Day weekend, police are stepping up patrols.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – In anticipation of larger-than-normal crowds in Daytona Beach on Memorial Day weekend, police are stepping up patrols.

In addition to those visiting the beach, several large events are also bringing people out for the holiday weekend. Every available Daytona Beach police officer has been mandated to work, and the department will receive mutual aid from multiple area law enforcement agencies, according to a news release.

Police noted the Heroes Honor Festival at Daytona International Speedway, the Daytona Beach Bandshell Summer Concert and Fireworks Series, high school graduations at the Ocean Center and even Orlando Invades Daytona, an unsanctioned event that crowded streets and caused a stir in 2020.

“We are aware of these events and preparations have been made on our end to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible,” Chief Jakari Young said. “We ask our residents and visitors to be patient as we ensure traffic and pedestrian flow, especially in the core tourist zones.”

Young referenced tourist zones police said would be along Atlantic Avenue between U.S. 92 and Seabreeze/Oakridge boulevards and along International Speedway Boulevard near Daytona International Speedway.

Parking, in general, will be more limited in some Daytona Beach areas throughout the holiday weekend, with congestion expected in parking lots in or near Breakers Park, the Daytona Beach Pier and others within tourist zones. Additionally, the Main Street Bridge will not be available to normal traffic and will be reserved for use by those who either live or work beachside or for people on their way to a graduation at the Ocean Center, police said.

Police will set up a checkpoint at the west end of the bridge to check driver’s licenses, employee identifications and graduation tickets.

Should anyone else want to enter the beachside, police encouraged them to use one of the three other bridges, located at International Speedway Boulevard, Seabreeze/Oakridge boulevards or Silver Beach/Orange avenues.