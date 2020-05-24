Video: Large crowds in Daytona Beach shut down roads, bridges

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Large crowds took over Daytona Beach Saturday, prompting authorities to shut down bridges and surrounded roads.

“Traffic is completely shut down with probably 200 people in the middle of the road,” officials in a helicopter said.

Video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows a large group of people gathered around a white car on A1A.

“It looks like there are two people out the sunroof throwing money,” the pilot said. “They’re clearly throwing cash at the crowd.”

Traffic was backed up to Driftwood on A1A because of the gathering, officials said.

Once officials on the ground arrived, the massive group of people began to disperse.

People can be seen dancing in the bed of trucks, on top of a Jeep and crowding in the middle of the street.

“The crowds were compliant when asked to disperse. No arrests were made,” Daytona Beach Police said.

Busy night in Daytona Beach but people are cooperating, which is so appreciated. @DaytonaBchPD made an arrest in a shooting (no life threatening injuries) but to my knowledge, there hasn't been a single arrest due to any issues in the crowds. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) May 24, 2020

Daytona Beach police will be providing more details on the packed street Sunday afternoon.

Large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic have become a common sight for authorities in Volusia County.

A number of block parties have been broken up, one resulting in a man hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot,

The man was shot in the foot, fled the scene, went home to Orlando to wrap up his foot, then woke up and went to a hospital for further treatment, deputies said.

Volusia County investigators said that block party was dangerous, senseless and embarrassing. They featured large crowds they say blocked traffic and caused safety hazards.

Deputies said a long gun was also pointed out of a passing car. One Volusia County deputy suffered a minor knee injury, while a DeLand police Officer Had a minor head injury.